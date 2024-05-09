Azerbaijani delegation participates in the UN Civil Society Conference [PHOTOS]

9 May 2024 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time in history, the 2024 UN Civil Society Conference is being held in the Global South - in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Azernews reports.

More than 2,000 participants gathered at the event, which was held with the participation of official delegations of UN member states, leading NGOs, think tanks, media organizations, and private companies.

The global conference was organized in preparation for the "Future Summit" which will be held on September 22-23 this year at the UN headquarters in New York with the participation of world leaders. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also expected to arrive in Kenya to attend the UN Civil Society Conference.

One of the main topics of the 2-day conference is global climate change. From this point of view, the topic as a country that will host COP29 is of special importance for Azerbaijan.

At the conference, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev, the head of the NGO work sector of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Tural Aliyev, the member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, the executive director of the State Support Agency for NGOs Aygun Aliyeva, the head of the Media Development Agency Nigar Huseynova participates.

Azerbaijani NGOs also participated in the Civil Society Conference.

Member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, executive director of the Public Union "Service to Health" Parvana Valiyeva, Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Deputy Chairman of the Public Union "Experts in the Field of Water Use" Amin Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines" Public Union Roza Safikhanli represents Azerbaijani NGOs at the global event.

