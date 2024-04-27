Azerbaijan's Yevlakh introduces innovative soil, resource conservation technology adapted to climate change

27 April 2024 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

A republican meeting on the display of novel soil and resource preservation methods adapted to climate change is taking place in Yevlakh, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event is organized jointly by the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and Azersheker LLC in partnership with GILAN PIVOT LLC.

The main purpose of the event is a wide application of moisture-protecting technologies and innovative innovations adapting to climate change in the country, environmental protection, and the improvement of knowledge and skills of farmers working in regions suffering from drought in terms of reducing the negative impact of global warming on agriculture, as well as the as well as the exchange of experience gained in this field by large farms and agro-parks.

To note, innovative technologies, methods, modern irrigation systems, organic fertilizers, and biopreparations used in agriculture will also be demonstrated, and questions of interest to the participants of the meeting will be answered.

Additionally, the meeting sets forth the participation of executives from specialist government agencies, major farms and agro-parks, representatives from supplier firms, and farmers.

