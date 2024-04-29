Azerbaijani Army holds Competition for the title of Best Sniper [VIDEO]

29 April 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Under the training plan for 2024, a competition for the title of Best Sniper was held in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.

The servicemen accomplished tasks in "shooting from an awkward position," "sniper in defence," "sniper in attack," "sniper relay race," and other topics at different stages.

The competition is focused on checking the training level of military personnel and bringing out the best sniper in the Azerbaijan Army.

