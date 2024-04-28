Guler goal gives much-changed Real Madrid win over Real Sociedad

28 April 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

A first half goal from Arda Guler saw Real Madrid win 1-0 away to Real Sociedad to move another step closer to the La Liga title on Friday night, Azernews reports citing to Xinhua.

Adra scored from around 10 meters from goal as a much-changed Madrid side opened up a 14-point lead over FC Barcelona, who play at home to Valencia on Monday.

With his side due to play Bayern Munich in Germany in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti produced a revolution in his starting 11, with Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Aurelien Tchouameni virtually the only regular players certain to start next week to kick off in San Sebastian.

Perhaps because of that, Real Sociedad had the best of the opening exchanges, with Ander Barrenetxea firing wide, before Take Kubo drew a save from Kepa, who was getting a rare start.

Benat Turrientes fired just over the bar from just outside the Real Madrid area, before the league leaders opened the scoring just before the half hour, when Carvajal sent over a low cross for Arda Guler to side-foot home.

Kubo had the ball in the Madrid net four minutes later, but after initially giving the goal, the referee ruled it out after the VAR advised him of a prior foul from Barrenetxea on Tchouameni.

The second half started with another chance for the home side as Kepa got down low to his left to palm away another effort from Turrientes.

Real Sociedad continued to press for an equalizing goal, but were unable to create clear chances despite their pressure, although Ancelotti reacted in the 67th minute replacing Guler and Dani Ceballos with Fede Valverde and Vinicius Jr.

The home side had the ball in the net again with 18 minutes left to play, but Mikel Oyarzabal's 72nd effort was ruled out for offside.

Oyarzabal then saw a lob go just wide, before Sheraldo Becker blazed just over the bar as Real Sociedad continued to pin their rivals back, but they were unable to turn their pressure into a goal.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz