DM emphasizes importance of COP29 for agricultural, environmental policy adaptation in Azerbaijan

27 April 2024 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

COP29 will play a significant role in adjusting Azerbaijan's agricultural and environmental policies to international best practices, technology interchange, and innovation, Azerbaijan's Deputy Agriculture Minister Sarvan Jafarov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark during the meeting titled "Demonstration of New Soil and Resource Protection Technologies Adapted to Climate Change."

"COP 29 will help Azerbaijan adapt its agricultural and environmental policies to international best practices, technical exchange, and innovation. In this direction, the application of novel ideas and instruments will contribute to the sustainability of agriculture, the provision of ecologically friendly food, the well-being of rural communities, as well as environmental protection," he said.

To note, a Republican meeting is being held in Yevlakh on April 27 titled "Demonstration of New Soil and Resource Protection Technologies Adapted to Climate Change."

The main objective of the event is the wide application of moisture-protective technologies and innovative innovations adapting to climate change in the country, environmental protection, and the improvement of knowledge and skills of farmers working in regions suffering from drought in terms of reducing the negative impact of global warming on agriculture, as well as the as well as the exchange of experience gained in this field by large farms and agro-parks.

