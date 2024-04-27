Speaker Sahiba Gafarova presents “Karabakh - before and after occupation” book to Montenegro's President

27 April 2024 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has presented a book titled “Karabakh - before and after occupation” to President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović as she met with the Montenegrin head of state during her official visit to the country, Azernews reports.

Highlighting the opening of the regional transport routes, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that the restoration of transport and communications would be beneficial for the entire region. She also highlighted the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, as well as Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security as a reliable energy supplier.

Expressing his hope that the peace treaty would be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President Jakov Milatović noted that this would contribute to the regional development.

