Credit unions in Azerbaijan indicate increase in net loss
Credit unions in Azerbaijan have incurred a net loss of 0.8 mln manat in the first quarter of this year, which is 60% higher compared to the annual, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%