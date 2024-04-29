Azernews.Az

Monday April 29 2024

Credit unions in Azerbaijan indicate increase in net loss

29 April 2024 14:10 (UTC+04:00)
Credit unions in Azerbaijan indicate increase in net loss
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Credit unions in Azerbaijan have incurred a net loss of 0.8 mln manat in the first quarter of this year, which is 60% higher compared to the annual, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more