Leaders of Guyana, Suriname and Ecuador invited to COP29

27 April 2024 23:54 (UTC+04:00)

The presidents of Guyana, Suriname and Ecuador have been invited to COP29, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Brazil, Ecuador, Guyana and Suriname, Rashad Novruz wrote on X social network, Azernews reports.

“Great to have met with my dear colleagues from Ecuador, Guyana and Suriname. Transmitted the letters of invitation to the World Leaders Summit on Climate Change COP29 from President of Azerbaijan to Presidents of Guyana, Suriname and Ecuador. Had a fruitful conversation about bilateral, regional and multilateral affairs. Much work ahead for all of us to make this Summit a genuine success,” the ambassador stated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz