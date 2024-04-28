Fenerbahce beat Besiktas 2-1 in Istanbul derby

28 April 2024 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fenerbahce defeated Besiktas 2-1 in the Istanbul derby of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Besiktas were down to 10 men after Mohamed Al Musrati received a straight red card in the 25th minute.

Al Musrati was shown red for a wild challenge on Fred at Ulker Stadium.

After five minutes, Fenerbahce scored the opening when Michy Batshuayi made a close-range finish, assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Fenerbahce doubled the lead after Irfan Can Kahveci netted a classy left-footed goal in the penalty box. Sebastian Szymanski assisted him in the 69th minute.

Besiktas' Cenk Tosun came off the bench in the 78th minute to narrow the gap to one in the 82nd minute.

On matchday 34, Fenerbahce are second with 89 points while Besiktas are fifth with 51 points.

Collecting 93 points, Galatasaray are currently the leader of the Turkish Super Lig.

