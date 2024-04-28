Powerful earthquakes hit Indonesia and Japan

28 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Two strong earthquakes have rocked parts of Asia, with high-rises swaying for about a minute, according to international media.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's main island, Java, on Saturday (local time), Reuters said.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake was at a depth of 65km. It was centred south of Java, in the Indian Ocean.

According to ABC News in the United States, high-rises in the capital, Jakarta, swayed for about a minute and homes in Bandung, Depok, Tangerang, Bogor and Bekasi shook strongly.

Many locals were forced to evacuate their buildings amid the shaking.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz