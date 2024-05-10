Azerbaijani culture highlighted in China [PHOTOS]

10 May 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani stand has been set up at the 16th International Cultural Festival of Tianjin University at Jijian Pedagogical University of China, Azernews reports.

Samples of the national cuisine, books, souvenirs and other materials reflecting the culture and history were on display at the national stand.

At the festival held under the motto "Let's learn from each other, let's develop together", students studying at the university and representing more than 40 countries, including Azerbaijani students, demonstrated their national culture.

The Azerbaijani students in national costumes informed the visitors of the Azerbaijan stand about the history and modern development of the country.

In addition to the festival, a scientific event called "Dialogue of Young Chinese Scholars" was held on the occasion of the International Chinese Language Day announced by the UN.

The head of the Azerbaijani language department of Beijing Foreign Languages University, Doctor of Philosophy Agshin Aliyev met with the university's Chinese language students and answered their questions.

