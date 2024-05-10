Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry launches "My Clean Country" campaign

10 May 2024 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Starting from May 11, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will initiate educational cleaning actions every weekend, under the slogan "My Clean Country", Azernews reports, citing the ministry's press office.

The objective is to motivate individuals to take responsibility for their waste disposal.

Irada Ibrahimova, the press secretary of the Ministry, emphasized the significance of this initiative, highlighting its aim to extend beyond mere rhetoric to ensure every corner of the country reflects cleanliness akin to our homes.

"Our expectation is that "My clean country" will not remain just a slogan, but every corner of our country will be clean like our home. This is the responsibility of each of us, and it is our civic duty to participate in cleaning campaigns and set an example. Because one of the issues that worries society is the pollution of the areas, especially during the holiday season. The season of nature tourism begins. Let's control waste," the official added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz