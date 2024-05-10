Spanish foreign minister calls for a change in the decision-making system in the EU

10 May 2024 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The enlargement of the European Union should entail a review of the entire decision-making system within the community, which currently requires unanimity, Azernews reports.

"It seems to me that by increasing the number of [potential members] to more than 30, we will not be able to function the way we work with the current rules," the diplomat said at a conference in Madrid. "This means a review of the decision-making system." "Spain is part of the group of friends of the qualified majority," he said.

Albares recalled that a number of countries in the Western Balkans have been "making a lot of efforts over the years" to join the community. "And we should avoid disappointment with new candidates," the Spanish minister stressed. - There can be no entry or extension "at a discount", it is a matter of merit."

The European Union now has 27 member states.

