Azerbaijan Army holds military oath-taking ceremonies [PHOTOS]

10 May 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Under the training plan for 2024, approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, military oath-taking ceremonies for new recruits were held in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

The ceremonies were declared open after the Battle Flag was brought to the parade ground in accompaniment of the military orchestra.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The recruits solemnly took the military oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.

The event speakers called the new recruits to be loyal to the Motherland, the state, and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to serve in an exemplary and disciplined manner, to study the secrets of weapons and equipment in detail, and to improve their combat readiness, to fulfill the orders of the commanding staff timely and accurately, to be ready to defend Azerbaijani territories any time.

The ceremonies ended with a solemn march of personnel in front of the grandstand.

---

