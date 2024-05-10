President: Life will be brought back to at least 20 residential areas before end of this year

10 May 2024 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

“We are implementing large-scale programs in all liberated territories. Today, Shusha is already the sixth residential area to which former IDPs are returning,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha.

“Former IDPs are also expected to return to the village of Sus of Lachin today, so life will be brought back to at least 20 residential areas before the end of this year,” the head of state pointed out.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz