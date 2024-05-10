Initiative gathers momentum ahead of COP29: Azerbaijan hosts mass tree-planting event and flashmob

10 May 2024 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

In anticipation of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azerbaijan sets the stage for global environmental action with a remarkable display of community engagement, Azernews reports.

More than 500 people came together in the settlement of Mushfiqabad outside Baku to raise public awareness about the need to restore and protect the environment, regenerate and increase vegetation, and combat climate change.

The participants planted 3,000 Afghan pines and olive trees, meticulously selected for their adaptability to the unique soil and climate conditions of the Absheron peninsula. After the tree planting, volunteers took part in a flashmob dedicated to the COP29 climate summit. As Azerbaijan prepares to host this seminal gathering, the nation is demonstrating its dedication to global climate action.

The tree-planting and flashmob were organized jointly by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Azerbaijan Union of Voluntary Organizations. Students, volunteers and representatives of state bodies, private companies, and civil society organizations took part in the event and lent their support to the cause.

---

