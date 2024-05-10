bp reports number of Azerbaijanis working for company

10 May 2024 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

“At the end of the first quarter of 2024, the number of bp’s Azerbaijani national employees was 2,377 including fixed-term employees,” Azernews reports, citing bp Azerbaijan.

“Since mid-2018, 90% of bp Azerbaijan’s professional staff has been nationals. Non-professional staff of bp in Azerbaijan is 100% nationalized.

bp will continue its efforts to optimize its learning and development programmes and will actively participate in public and private sector initiatives contributing to the development of the local talent market,” the company added.

