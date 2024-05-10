Turkiye may block Tik Tok due to its impact on family values

10 May 2024 21:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The head of the digital media Commission of the Turkish parliament, Hussein Yaman, threatened TikTok with blocking, Azernews reports.

The possibility of blocking the social network is due to the fact that it "lays dynamite in the foundation of the Turkish family.

Speaking in the Turkish parliament, Yayman said about the danger of "trolls" who negatively affect the political life of Turkiye.

"TikTok has been banned in the United States, we oppose this ban, but in Turkiye the situation may reach a legislative ban," Yayman said.

He also called on the social network X to send its representative to Turkiye to resolve the contradictions that have arisen.

