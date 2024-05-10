Azerbaijan to participate at 63rd plenary session of PABSEC General Assembly in Tirana

10 May 2024 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

The 63rd plenary session of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) is set to convene in Tirana, Albania's capital, Azernews reports.

Representing Azerbaijan at the event will be Eldar Guliyev, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Counting Commission and Head of the PABSEC Azerbaijani delegation, along with Musa Guliyev, Chairman of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis, as well as MPs Jala Ahmadova and Kamran Bayramov.

The Draft Agenda for the General Assembly encompasses key topics such as "Strengthening Regional Economic Cooperation to Enhanse Encountering Common Security Challenges", "Cooperation among the BSEC Member States in Energy Trading", "The Role of Parliaments in Promoting Intercultural Dialogue and Tolerance in the Fight against Hate Speech", "Investing in Human Capital for Innovation and Prosperity in the BSEC Region".

Azerbaijani MPs will actively contribute their perspectives on the agenda items during the assembly.

