34th season of Azerbaijan Premier League starts today

The 34th season of the Azerbaijan Premier League starts today at 19:00, Azernews reports.

The Neftchi-Kapaz match will take place at Neftchi Arena. Neftchi is currently in 5th place in the standings with 50 points, and Kapaz is in 8th place with 35 points.

Other matches of the tour will take place on May 11 and 12.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in UEFA Champions League first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secure right to play in UEFA Europa Conference League starting in second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. The current champion is FC Qarabağ, who won the title in the 2022–23 season for the tenth time.

