ADA University hosts 'TechFront: Explore Frontiers of Technology' Academy-Industry Meeting

28 April 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The ADA University Foundation (ADAF) and Azercell, a long-time partner, organized an Academy-Industry meeting titled "TechFront: Explore the Frontiers of Technology." The event, supported by the University’s Faculty of Information Technologies and Engineering, focused on key tech areas like AI, software engineering, and cybersecurity, offering networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities for startups and tech professionals, Azernews reports.

Speakers included Stefan Keisler from George Washington University, ADA Professor Jamaleddin Hasanov, and PASHA Holding's Raghib Iskandarli. They discussed the role of academia, industrial cooperation, and technology's development.

Expert presentations covered AI advancements, cybersecurity risks, and software engineering trends. Panels included:

- "Looking into the Future: What Awaits Us?" with Azercell and Unibank on AI's social, economic, and ethical implications.

- "Building the Future: How Will We Make It Happen?" with ADA University, BirBank, and the Digital Development Agency on software architecture and leadership.

- "Risks and Security Measures: How to Protect the Future?" with Code Academy, Azercell, and government experts on cybersecurity.

The event also offered networking opportunities, where ADA University student startups presented their projects. At the conclusion, awards were given for the "Best Startup" and "Best Question."