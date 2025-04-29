HD Hyundai Electric launches initiative to discover next-gen power tech startups

29 April 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

As Global Power Demand Surges, HD Hyundai Electric Launches Startup Program for Next-Gen Energy Technologies, Azernews reports.

With global electricity demand rising sharply—driven in part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data centers—HD Hyundai Electric has launched a new initiative to identify and support startups working on next-generation power technologies.

On Monday, HD Hyundai Electric hosted the kickoff event for "PowerUp HDE," an open innovation program designed to discover both domestic and international startups focused on cutting-edge energy solutions. The program is being run in collaboration with accelerator partners Bluepoint and Plug and Play.

According to a company press release, recruitment areas for the program include next-generation power systems, eco-friendly energy solutions, and digital transformation technologies—all key pillars of the future power industry.

Startup recruitment will begin in June, after which HD Hyundai Electric will officially launch its technology development program. Selected startups will receive a variety of benefits, including development funding, technical validation, access to demonstration testbeds, and opportunities for joint R&D.

PowerUp HDE will focus on proof-of-concept (PoC) projects. Startups will work closely with a dedicated HD Hyundai Electric task force to refine and test their innovations. Following successful PoC outcomes, further collaboration may include investment opportunities, co-commercialization, and long-term strategic partnerships.

The participating startups will also be granted access to HD Hyundai Electric’s facilities to conduct real-world testing of their technologies.

“True challenges and innovation are absolutely necessary in the rapidly changing industrial environment,” said HD Hyundai Electric CEO Kim Young-gi. “We aim to drive innovative growth in the power sector by continuously developing ideas for new energy businesses.”

HD Hyundai Electric’s initiative mirrors a broader trend across the global energy sector, where traditional heavy industry leaders are increasingly partnering with agile startups to navigate the transition to greener, smarter power infrastructure—particularly as AI-related data centers are expected to consume more than 8% of global electricity by 2030.