Second day of founding forum of Global South NGO platform begins [PHOTOS]

Qabil Ashirov

On the second day of the Founding Forum of the Global South NGO Platform, non-governmental organizations from D-8 countries gathered in Baku to discuss cooperation and shared goals, Azernews reports.

The meeting brought together leaders and representatives of NGOs from across the Global South, highlighting the growing importance of civil society in shaping international development agendas.

The Global South NGO Platform, officially established in Baku on April 28, brings together prominent NGO leaders and civil society representatives from 116 countries—home to roughly 80% of the world's population.

The conference is considered a milestone for civil society across the Global South, uniting voices from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania, regions that collectively represent two-thirds of the world’s nations.