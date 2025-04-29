Night to remember: OneRepublic rocks Baku's Crystal Hall for first time [PHOTOS]

29 April 2025 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Crystal Hall in Baku was filled with excitement, energy, and emotion as American rock band OneRepublic performed in the city for the first time as part of their highly anticipated world tour "The Artificial Paradise", Azernews reports.

From the moment the lights dimmed and the crowd erupted in cheers, it was clear that this was going to be a night for the history books. OneRepublic's first show in Azerbaijan was a flawless blend of passion, energy, and musical mastery.

Warm-Up: Mamagama sets stage on fire

Before OneRepublic took the stage, the crowd was treated to an electrifying performance by Mamagama, Azerbaijan's representatives at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Known for their unique style, Mamagama got the crowd warmed up with their original tracks and an exclusive preview of one of their new songs. Their stage presence and vibrant performance set a thrilling tone for what was to come, and they left the audience buzzing with excitement.

The energy in the hall was infectious as Mamagama's charismatic performance elevated the anticipation for OneRepublic. It was a strong start to a memorable evening, and the fans in Baku were already in high spirits.

Ryan Tedder's Warm Welcome: Heartfelt Connection with Baku

As OneRepublic's frontman, Ryan Tedder, stepped onto the stage, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers. Tedder, always known for his magnetic presence and deep connection with audiences, immediately won over the Baku crowd with his heartfelt introduction.

"Salam! Necəsiz? Çox sağ olun!" – he greeted the audience in Azerbaijani, and the crowd roared in appreciation. His enthusiasm and genuine affection for the city were evident as he shared his thoughts about the country.

"Azerbaijan is the 91st country where I’ve performed, and I must say, Baku is one of the most beautiful cities I’ve ever been to," Tedder remarked. "The people here are so kind, and the food is amazing – especially the kebab! We are thrilled to be here, and I believe that more international artists should come to Baku and experience this wonderful place."

This warm and down-to-earth connection with the fans made the night even more special. Tedder’s sincere words set the tone for an evening of pure musical bliss and excitement.

Parade of Hits: OneRepublic delivers spectacular show

From the very first note, OneRepublic delivered a thrilling, high-energy performance. The concert was an unforgettable parade of hit after hit, with the crowd singing along to every word. As the opening chords of "Counting Stars" rang out, the atmosphere was electric, with fans clapping, cheering, and belting out the lyrics in unison with the band.

The audience's emotional reactions were palpable throughout the night. The timeless ballad "Apologize" had the crowd swaying and singing in unison.

The synergy between OneRepublic and their Azerbaijani fans was undeniable. The powerful connection between the band and the audience transformed the concert into a unique celebration of music, unity, and shared emotions.

Special Moment: Ryan Tedder's Impromptu Karaoke Block

One of the most memorable moments of the night was when Ryan Tedder decided to take the show in a new direction with an impromptu karaoke segment. Known for his songwriting prowess, Tedder invited the audience to sing along to some of the most iconic songs he has written for global superstars such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Maroon 5, Leona Lewis and many others.

The crowd, thrilled by this unexpected twist, joined in enthusiastically as Tedder performed classics like "Halo" (Beyonce). This interactive segment brought the entire arena together, creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the lucky fans in Baku.

Tedder's ability to blend his own music with the hits he has written for others was a testament to his extraordinary talent and versatility as an artist. It was a moment of pure joy and celebration, one that will undoubtedly be remembered by everyone in the crowd for years to come.

Night of Magic: OneRepublic's lasting impact on Baku

As the final notes of the concert echoed through the Crystal Hall, it was clear that this was a night Baku would never forget. OneRepublic's debut concert in Azerbaijan was more than just a musical performance; it was a celebration of the power of music to unite people from different cultures and backgrounds. The band's infectious energy, heartfelt interactions with the audience, and powerful performances created an atmosphere of excitement and joy that transcended language and borders.

The fans in Baku were treated to an unforgettable experience, and OneRepublic left the stage as true conquerors, having won the hearts of everyone in the crowd.

With their world tour still in full swing, it's clear that OneRepublic's visit to Baku will remain a highlight for both the band and the city for years to come.

OneRepublic's concert in Baku was a night full of magic, music, and memories. It was a celebration of what music can do,bring people together, create lasting memories, and leave a lasting impression on everyone in the crowd. As Baku continues to grow as a cultural hub, we can only hope that more legendary performances like this one will grace the city in the future.

All photos in this article are sourced from OneRepublic's official Instagram page.