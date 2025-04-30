Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports continue upward trend in early 2025

30 April 2025 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

According to the April edition of the "Export Review," Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports reached $771.9 million in January–March 2025, marking a 14.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Food exports rose by 15.1 percent to $224.7 million, with notable growth in several key product categories, Azernews reports. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) highlighted that exports of precious and semi-precious stones and metals rose by ...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!