Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports continue upward trend in early 2025

30 April 2025 18:32 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
According to the April edition of the "Export Review," Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports reached $771.9 million in January–March 2025, marking a 14.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Food exports rose by 15.1 percent to $224.7 million, with notable growth in several key product categories, Azernews reports. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) highlighted that exports of precious and semi-precious stones and metals rose by ...

