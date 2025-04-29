Baku hosts official opening of ICESCO’s regional office [PHOTOS]

29 April 2025 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

The official opening ceremony of the newly established regional office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Azerbaijan was held on April 29 in Baku’s historic “Icherisheher” State Reserve, Azernews reports.

The high-profile event gathered prominent state officials, diplomats, and cultural figures. Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the ceremony as guests of honor. The event also brought together Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, ANAS President Isa Habibbeyli, ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Maliki, ambassadors from Central Asian states and other countries, as well as representatives of international organizations.

Head of ICESCO’s Baku Office, Abdulhakeem Alsenan, expressed deep gratitude to all participants, underscoring the event's historical significance.

Speaking at the opening, Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Maliki stated:

“Today, we celebrate the opening of ICESCO’s new regional office, giving life to a long-held dream. It is a dream of building relationships, of cooperating, and of a future built on wisdom, knowledge, and shared purpose. Here, in the heart of Baku, a place where civilizations have converged for centuries and a cradle of peace, we are participating in the opening of a regional office that will be a center where education, science, culture, and communication, modernity, and tradition, come together in harmony.”

Highlighting the scope of the Baku office, he noted that it will serve not only Azerbaijan but also ICESCO member states in Central Asia, and will promote regional cooperation and innovation. He attributed the success of the initiative to visionary leadership:

“Dear friends, this achievement was not achieved by chance. It is the fruit of true leadership, clear vision and a continuous commitment to a better future. We express our sincere gratitude to the leader, His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev, whose brilliant wisdom and deep belief in the power of knowledge shine like a light for us all.”

He also praised the role of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President:

“We also express our gratitude to Her Excellency, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador, who, with her love for education, culture and humanity, has given impetus to the realization of this project.”

Acknowledging Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva for their support, al-Maliki remarked:

“We would like to thank Her Excellencies Leyla and Arzu, who joined the event as guests of honor, for their respectful welcome and for their support to ICESCO and Heydar Aliyev Foundation for being true champions of cooperation.”

He emphasized that this office would be “special,” driven by innovation and unique strategies:

“This office will operate differently. It will have different ideas. It will achieve its goals differently. It will be a living heart that beats with a strong spirit of cooperation with our member states, reflecting the rhythms of new partnerships in the fields of education, culture, science, and communication.”

The Baku office’s vision includes ambitious goals—focusing on youth, advancing artificial intelligence for human development, preserving environmental and cultural heritage, and creating intergenerational bonds through knowledge and innovation.

“I assure you once again that this office will be the seed of a mighty tree whose roots are wisdom, whose branches are peace, and whose fruits are a legacy of hope for future generations,” al-Maliki concluded.

A video presentation showcasing the history of ICESCO and its cooperation with Azerbaijan followed the speeches. The ceremony concluded with Leyla Aliyeva inscribing her thoughts in the office’s commemorative book.