Int'l Chess Festival kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

29 April 2025 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

International Chess Festival (Baku Open 2025) has kicked off with the support of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports.

The President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE official representative, two-time world champion, winner of the World Chess Olympiad Zhu Chen and the President of the Turkish Chess Federation, Fethi Apaydin, arrived in Baku to participate in the ceremony, which took place at the exhibition centre of the Baku Crystal Hall.

The President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov and the President of the International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, spoke at the opening ceremony of the competition.

Total prize fund of the festival is 55 thousand US dollars. More than 700 chess players from 16 countries are taking part in the competition. The Azerbaijan Chess Veterans Championship is also held as part of the tournament.

Note that Baku Open – 2025 is also part of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan project.

The festival will last until May 7.