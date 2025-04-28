Apple iPhone anniversary smartphone sell at record price

28 April 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple has announced that a price increase for its smartphones in 2027 is inevitable, Azernews reports.

In 2027, Apple will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone, and to mark the occasion, the company plans to launch a unique flagship device alongside its first-ever foldable iPhone. According to the corporation, consumers should be prepared for significantly higher prices, as these anniversary models will be sold at record-breaking prices.

The company plans to incorporate advanced materials and exclusive components into its new flagship models. The anniversary iPhone is expected to feature an "extremely complex" design, which will contribute to the increased cost of production.

Another factor driving the price hike is the ongoing trade tension between Washington and Beijing. Apple intends to shift a significant portion of its iPhone production for the U.S. market from China to India. The corporation estimates that manufacturing in India will be 5–10% more expensive than in China, partly due to supply chain limitations and infrastructure differences.

It is also anticipated that the anniversary edition iPhone will be constructed predominantly from glass, potentially including a transparent or semi-transparent design, a concept Apple has reportedly been exploring for years.

What makes this launch particularly exciting is the strong possibility that Apple will introduce new features never seen before in smartphones—such as advanced AI integration, holographic display elements, or even biometric enhancements. As competition in the premium smartphone segment intensifies, the 2027 iPhone could redefine the future of mobile technology, much like the original iPhone did in 2007.