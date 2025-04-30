China launches several satellites into orbit

30 April 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On April 29, China successfully launched several satellites into low-Earth orbit using the same launch vehicle, Azernews reports.

The launch of the Chang Zheng-5B (Long March 5B) rocket, which carried the satellites into orbit, took place at 04:10 local time (00:10 Baku time) from the Wenchang Spaceport in Hainan Province. The rocket deployed the satellites into their planned orbit. This launch marked the 573rd mission in the Long March series.

This particular mission delivered the third batch of satellites designed to enhance internet connectivity.

China’s satellite constellations are part of an ambitious plan to provide global internet coverage, similar to the Starlink project by SpaceX. By deploying large groups of satellites into low-Earth orbit, China aims to improve communication networks across remote areas, enhancing access to the internet for people in underserved regions.