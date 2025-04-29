Ali Nagiyev: Azerbaijan has always supported international efforts to ensure Afghanistan’s stability and security
Azerbaijan has consistently supported international initiatives aimed at maintaining internal political stability and ensuring security in Afghanistan, Azernews reports, citing the Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, as he said at the international conference on “Afghanistan: Regional Contacts, Security and Development” held in Baku.
He emphasized Azerbaijan’s active role in contributing to global
security efforts related to Afghanistan:
“Azerbaijan has never spared its efforts in this direction.”
Nagiyev further highlighted the importance of coordinated
international action:
“It is necessary for the countries of the world to provide comprehensive support to Afghanistan in its fight against transnational organized crime, including international terrorism, drug trafficking and illegal migration.”
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!