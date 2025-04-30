Azerbaijan targets expansion beyond logistics in China ties

30 April 2025 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan aims not only to serve as a logistics hub but also to develop into a comprehensive trade and industrial center for companies from China and other countries.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Teymur Nadiroglu, Azerbaijan's trade representative in China, in an interview with China’s Global Times.

Commenting on the agreements signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China, Nadiroglu emphasized the visit's significance for enhancing bilateral cooperation and establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He stated that the visit would "pave the way for deeper and more comprehensive economic cooperation."

Nadiroglu highlighted that key areas of future cooperation between Baku and Beijing include investments, trade, renewable energy, and the localization of production.

He also noted China’s role as an important market for Azerbaijan, saying, “We are interested in expanding our trade channels in China and utilizing the opportunities of this large market.”

“In recent years, we have seen an increase in visits by representatives and officials from Chinese companies to Azerbaijan. This will undoubtedly have a very positive impact on our overall economic cooperation,” he added.

Nadiroglu underscored Azerbaijan’s strategic role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR), a vital corridor for countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. “This has strengthened Azerbaijan’s position as a strategic logistics hub. Our goal is not only to become a logistics hub but also a trade and production center for companies from China and other nations,” he said.