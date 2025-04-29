Route from Astana to Aktau reduce by 800 km

29 April 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Large-scale projects are planned as part of the creation of an effective network of transport corridors connecting the East and West, as well as the North and South of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

This was announced by the head of the Department, Marat Karabayev.

According to him, these projects are aimed at reducing distances and improving logistics in key areas.

"The route from Astana to Aktau will be shortened by 800 km, from 2,900 to 2,100 km. The distance from Khorgos to Aktau will be reduced by 900 km, from 3,900 to 3,000 km. This will help cut transportation costs and speed up the delivery of transit and export goods," he said.

The development of these transport corridors is a crucial part of Kazakhstan's strategy to enhance its position as a major transit hub between Europe and Asia, capitalizing on its location within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). By improving the efficiency of land routes, Kazakhstan aims to attract more investment, boost trade, and strengthen its economy.

These infrastructure improvements are expected to have a positive impact on the environment by reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions, as shorter routes and more efficient logistics will minimize the carbon footprint of transportation.

The country's efforts in improving transport corridors also align with the broader regional goals of enhancing connectivity within Central Asia. This will not only benefit Kazakhstan but also its neighboring countries, such as Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, by facilitating smoother and faster trade flows across the region.