Azerbaijan represented at Hungarian-Turkic Summit [PHOTOS]

30 April 2025 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Hungarian-Turkic Summit on Culture, Higher Education and Innovation has been held in the Hungarian capital Budapest, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the summit by a delegation led by Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova.

The opening ceremony, moderated by Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation Balazs Hanko, was addressed by Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) Kubanychbek Omuraliev. He stressed the importance of the summit, noting that such events make a significant contribution to the cultural cooperation of friendly countries.

Then two plenary sessions were organized on closer cooperation between the Turkic world and Hungary in the field of education and innovation. The sessions featured speeches by deputy ministers of education and innovation of the Turkic countries.

On the second day of the event, the summit continued with the third plenary session on the topic of "Common Cultural Ties: How Can We Better Cooperate as a Region to Showcase Our Traditions to the World?".

Following the speech by TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev, Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova and her colleagues from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan spoke.

In her speech, the Deputy Culture Minister particularly noted the successful results achieved in recent years within the framework of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, and emphasized that friendly relations between the two countries are also developing at a high level in the cultural sphere.

She noted that in 2023, the Cultural Forum of the Turkic World was held for the first time in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, and significant initiatives were put forward on cultural cooperation between the Turkic states. At the same time, following the results of the Forum, the Shusha Declaration was adopted.

The rapprochement of the peoples is facilitated by the production of joint films reflecting the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic republics, including animation, the implementation of exchange programs between specialists in this field, and much more.

A statement was adopted following the summit. The document reflects issues of further expansion of multilateral cooperation in the cultural sphere, strengthening cooperation in the film industry, as well as increasing the potential of young people in the areas of museum affairs and media literacy, and others.