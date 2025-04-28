Fidan Hajiyeva's 2nd Int'l Opera Festival features songs composed to Leyla Aliyeva’s poems [PHOTOS]

28 April 2025 23:42 (UTC+04:00)

On the sixth day of the 2nd International Opera Festival, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva gave a solo concert titled "Dream."

The opera singer performed music pieces based on poems by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and music by composer Eldar Hasanov.

Leyla Aliyeva, the author of the poems, participated in the concert, which took place at the "Sanat" Children's Music and Art Center.

Vocal compositions were accompanied by choreographic performances with the participation of ballet dancers. The concert program featured romances based on the poems "Why Do I Love You So Much", "Say a Word", "Autumn", "On a Summer Night", "Dream", "Magic Castle" and other works by the author.

During the 2nd International Opera Festival of Fidan Hajiyeva, running in Baku from April 23 to 29, several concerts are being organized in various venues of the capital with the participation of famous Azerbaijani and foreign performers, young opera singers, as well as talents aged 6-16.