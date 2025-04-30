President's Cup 2025 Regatta gathers athletes from over 20 countries [PHOTOS]

30 April 2025 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

President's Cup 2025 Regatta has started in Sugovushan, Garabagh, to mark the 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The ceremony began with the performance of national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Then, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the country.

The Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Rowing and Canoe Federation (ARCF) Farhad Aliyev noted that interest in the tournament from foreign countries is growing, and this cannot but please.

The President of the European Canoe Association (ECA) Jean Zoungrana emphasized that rowing sport in Azerbaijan has significantly developed in recent years. He thanked the ARCF for its hospitality and warm welcome.

Recalling that the regatta has been held in Sugovushan for the fifth year in a row, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said that the level of organization is improving every year. The Minister expressed confidence that the athletes will enjoy the competition.

After the official speeches, the tournament was declared open.

Over 200 athletes from more than 20 countries are participating in the international regatta "President's Cup - 2025". The competition, which starts today in Sugovushan, will continue on May 1-2 at the Mingachevir Olympic Training and Sports Center "Kur". Here, teams will test their strength in various distances in kayaking, canoeing and academic boats.

The closing ceremony of the regatta will be held on May 2 in front of the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir. First, the winners will be awarded.

Then the closing ceremony will continue with an artistic part. A variety of show programs, performances by famous dance groups and a concert program will create a truly festive atmosphere for the audience. The regatta will traditionally end with fireworks.

President's Cup Regatta has been included in the official calendar of the European Canoe Association (ECA) for the third year in a row.