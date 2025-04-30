Azerbaijan marks International Jazz Day with tribute to mugham-jazz fusion [PHOTOS]

30 April 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Every year on April 30, jazz enthusiasts from around the world come together to celebrate International Jazz Day, an occasion that highlights the genre’s rich history, cultural significance, and global impact, Azernews reports.

Declared by UNESCO in 2012, International Jazz Day is celebrated in over 190 countries, with events ranging from round tables and masterclasses to vibrant concert programs. The day culminates in a special concert in Congo Square, New Orleans—the birthplace of jazz—marking the deep roots of this art form.

Over the years, jazz has flourished across the globe, and one of its most unique contributions comes from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani jazz has carved out its own distinctive identity, blending American jazz with the rich, traditional sounds of mugham, a classical music genre rooted in the country's cultural heritage. This fusion has produced a unique sound that resonates both locally and internationally. The roots of Azerbaijani jazz can be traced back to the late 1930s when the State Pop Orchestra, often referred to as the State Jazz Orchestra, was founded by two prominent figures in Azerbaijani music—Niyazi and Tofig Guliyev. This orchestra laid the foundation for what would become a burgeoning jazz scene in the country.

Rise of Azerbaijani Jazz: From the Gaya Ensemble to Vagif Mustafazadeh

The true renaissance of Azerbaijani jazz, however, began with the iconic Gaya ensemble, formed by the talented Rafig Babayev. The ensemble quickly gained fame across the former Soviet Union, showcasing the country’s distinctive approach to jazz. But it was the genius of Vagif Mustafazadeh, a virtuoso pianist, that truly marked the height of Azerbaijani jazz. Mustafazadeh's groundbreaking fusion of mugham and jazz created a revolutionary sound that captured the attention of jazz lovers worldwide. His innovative compositions and performances marked the birth of a unique genre that combined the improvisational spirit of jazz with the deeply expressive melodies of mugham.

Continuing the Legacy: Aziza Mustafazadeh and Young Talents

Vagif Mustafazadeh’s legacy did not end with his passing. His daughter, Aziza Mustafazadeh, has become a celebrated figure in her own right, carrying forward the torch of her father’s musical vision while pushing the boundaries of jazz even further. Her contributions to both jazz and mugham have earned her a place on the global stage, allowing Azerbaijani jazz to continue its evolution.

The story of Azerbaijani jazz is far from over. New generations of musicians are continuing to build on the foundations laid by their predecessors.

One such artist is Isfar Sarabski, whose win at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival has brought him international recognition. Alongside him, other notable musicians such as Rain Sultanov, Salman Ganbarov, Emil Afrasiyaboglu, and Shahin Novrasli are keeping the Azerbaijani jazz tradition alive and thriving.