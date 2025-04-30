Azerbaijan to build 44 villages in liberated lands, minister says

30 April 2025 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

By the end of 2026, the state program plans to build 44 villages in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and return their original residents.

Azernews reports that this was announced by Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov during his speech at the Agrarian Business Festival held in Zangilan.

He noted that in all of these villages, the surrounding lands will be incorporated into cooperatives jointly established by farmers:

"According to a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers, the lease fee for these annexed lands is set with a coefficient of 0, meaning no rent will be charged. Various benefits will be provided in the liberated territories - for both purchased equipment and trailers, as well as for cultivated land. Additionally, increased subsidies and benefits will be offered to farmers participating in cooperatives and cultivating these areas. We believe that cooperative farming will lead to better outcomes."

"The infrastructure and approach developed here are based on insights gained from other regions of Azerbaijan. Our main goal is to ensure that farmers earn a good income from their agricultural activities," Mammadov added.