Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan begin talks on new double taxation agreement

30 April 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the National Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan have initiated negotiations on a new draft Convention on the Elimination of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Tax Evasion with respect to taxes on income and property, Azernews reports, citing the STS.

The meeting was attended by Orkhan Musayev, Head of the Main Department for International Taxation and Tax Monitoring of the State Tax Service; Ablaykhan Bagibayov, Deputy Director of the Department of Tax and Customs Legislation of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance; and Kimbat Ibraeva, Deputy Head of the Department for Taxation of Non-Residents at the State Revenue Committee.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan originally signed a Convention on the Elimination of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Tax Evasion in September 1996, which entered into force on January 1, 1998.

In April 2017, both parties signed a protocol amending the agreement by removing clauses related to property. This protocol took effect on January 1, 2019.