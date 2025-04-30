Azernews.Az

Wednesday April 30 2025

Visa card transactions by foreign banks up 23%

30 April 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first quarter of this year, the number of transactions using Visa payment cards issued by non-resident financial institutions reached 604.1 thousand, with a total transaction volume of 54.1 million manat, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

