28 April 2025 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. State Department under the administration of President Donald Trump is intensifying its support for Taiwan's political ambitions, contrary to the longstanding "One China" policy, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Chen Xu, the Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations in Geneva.

"To be honest, we must remain vigilant on matters related to Taiwan. You may have noticed that a key phrase that has been used for many years has been removed from the U.S. State Department's website: 'We (the U.S.) do not support Taiwan's independence.' At the same time, there has been a growing emphasis on Taiwan's so-called 'meaningful participation' in international organizations. In this way, the U.S. has increased its support for Taiwan’s political visibility and ambitions. Furthermore, it seems that the State Department, academic institutions, and NGOs are running a joint campaign to downplay the fact that Taiwan is an integral part of China," he said.

This shift in U.S. policy, particularly during the Trump administration, has been a point of contention between Washington and Beijing. While the "One China" policy has historically been a cornerstone of U.S.-China relations, recent actions, such as increased U.S. engagement with Taiwan, suggest a more assertive stance towards supporting Taiwan's participation on the international stage. This includes efforts to allow Taiwan’s representation in global organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations, despite objections from China.

The ongoing tensions over Taiwan have broader geopolitical implications, especially in the context of U.S.-China relations. As China seeks to maintain its sovereignty over Taiwan, the U.S.'s evolving approach risks further complicating relations, potentially leading to increased instability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Moreover, Taiwan’s growing international visibility—bolstered by U.S. support—could have long-term effects on cross-strait relations, as it may embolden pro-independence voices within Taiwan, while also provoking China to take stronger actions to assert its territorial claims.

The situation remains fluid, and as the international community continues to navigate the complex dynamics of Taiwan's status, it’s likely that both diplomatic and military strategies will be tested in the coming years.