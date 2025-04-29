Another migration caravan heads to Agdam and Khojaly as Great Return continues

29 April 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is progressing steadily, Azernews reports.

A new migration caravan was dispatched today to two villages—Sarijaly in the Agdam region and Ballyca in the Khojaly region—both of which have been reconstructed following years of occupation.

At this stage, 39 families (169 people) have been resettled in Sarijaly, while 15 families (68 people) have moved to Ballyca. These families were previously living in temporary accommodations such as dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across various parts of the country.

Returning residents expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the continued state care and support. They also thanked the Azerbaijani Army, soldiers, and officers who liberated the territories, and paid tribute to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It is worth noting that currently in Garabagh and East Zangezur, alongside resettled former internally displaced persons, over 40,000 individuals are actively working on reconstruction and development projects, or fulfilling official duties across state institutions and sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.