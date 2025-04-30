Baku, Kuwait deepen strategic co-op at third Joint Commission Meeting

30 April 2025 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of mutual commitments to strengthen bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Kuwait, the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Kuwait was held on April 30, 2025, in Kuwait, Azernews reports, citing Azertag. The meeting was co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, Mr. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, with the participation of delegations from both countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the main goal of the meeting was to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations at all levels between Azerbaijan and Kuwait. These relations are based on mutual respect, shared interests, and coordinated actions on matters of mutual importance. The existing Joint Commission for Cooperation serves as a sustainable dialogue platform aimed at enhancing shared economic priorities and long-term cooperation between the two governments.

Both sides emphasized the importance of long-term development of relations between the two friendly countries, highlighting shared views on expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest—particularly in energy, trade, investment, infrastructure, high technology, transportation, agriculture, food security, education, healthcare, tourism, media, and sports. The parties also stressed the importance of taking concrete steps and coordinated actions to strengthen bilateral ties.

The Commission agreed on additional measures to increase trade turnover, promote economic cooperation, support joint industrial and technological initiatives, and improve logistics services to facilitate trade between Azerbaijan and Kuwait. Opportunities to expand cooperation in the energy sector, including oil and gas, were discussed. The importance of identifying joint initiatives in clean energy projects that support the long-term diversification of economic resources was also noted.

The Kuwaiti side congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). Kuwait emphasized that hosting such a significant international event with broad global participation reflects Azerbaijan’s prominent role and special status in the international arena, and commended Azerbaijan’s organizational efforts in creating favorable conditions for the success of the conference. The two sides expressed high appreciation for their cooperation and mutual support in multilateral partnerships and various international forums.

In the context of Azerbaijan–Gulf cooperation, Azerbaijan expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s role as chair of the current session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The sides expressed their intention to pursue cooperation on relevant issues and to implement the 2024–2028 Joint Action Plan between the GCC and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Regional and international issues requiring attention were also reviewed. Both parties emphasized the importance of supporting efforts to achieve international peace and security, and underlined the necessity of resolving conflicts in accordance with the UN Charter and principles of international law. Azerbaijan and Kuwait reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the conclusion of the 3rd Joint Commission meeting, the parties signed the approved protocol of the session, along with monitoring mechanisms and annexes, including a joint roadmap for the next two years. This roadmap outlines the activities of the relevant institutions of both countries through strategic cooperation across various fields, detailing specific procedures and a timeline covering the period 2025–2027. The parties also signed a cooperation agreement in the field of agriculture, along with several action programs in sports, culture, and tourism.

Finally, both parties agreed to hold the 4th meeting of the Joint Commission in 2027 in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan.