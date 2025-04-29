Neftchi FC scores its 1,600th goal in Azerbaijan Premier League

29 April 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Neftchi FC has scored its 1,600th goal in Azerbaijan Premier League, Azernews reports. The milestone goal was scored by Andrey Shtogrin.

He scored the equalizing goal that saved his team from defeat in the away match against "Sumgayit" in the XXXII round of the Misli Premier League (2:2). The Baku club reached its 1600th goal in the national championships in its 957th match since the league started in 1992.

The average scoring rate for Neftchi FC is 1.67. The capital club has celebrated scoring 923 goals at home, 657 away, and 20 in neutral venues.

Neftchi FC is the second team in the history of the competition to score 1600 or more goals. "Qarabağ" currently holds the record with 1606 goals.

The football club scored its first goal in the national championship on May 8, 1992, against another Khazar FC. The historic goal was scored by Yunis Huseynov.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.