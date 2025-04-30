Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva watch concert of students and youth at Baku Music Academy [PHOTOS]
On April 30, a concert featuring the Baku Chamber Orchestra, students of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and young pianists from the “Simurg” project was held in the Grand Hall of the Academy.
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, and Arzu Aliyeva attended the concert.
The event featured the participation of the Artistic Director of the Baku Chamber Orchestra and Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist and Professor Farhad Badalbeyli, along with the orchestra’s Principal Conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. The program was met with great interest.
Students and young performers presented works by both Azerbaijani and international composers.
