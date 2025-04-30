Forged in war, defined by sacrifice: Azerbaijan's Special Forces mark their legacy

30 April 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

April 30 marks a solemn yet proud chapter in Azerbaijan’s military history — the anniversary of the formation of its elite Special Forces, whose name has become synonymous with precision, courage, and unmatched combat capability.

Established in 1999 under the visionary leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Special Forces (SSF) were conceived not merely as a tactical asset but as a strategic necessity. Formed by veterans of the First Garabagh War and molded through cooperation with the Turkish Armed Forces, these elite units were built from the outset to be fast, adaptable, and lethal. Over the past 25 years, they have become the iron edge of Azerbaijan’s military.

"The liberation of Shusha is the brightest page of the war… Our lions and heroes paved the way forward with their bare hands, their own feet and with their own chests." - President Ilham Aliyev's speech in 2022.

This powerful statement, delivered recently by President Ilham Aliyev, encapsulates the very soul of the Special Forces — warriors willing to embrace death so that their country may rise victorious. Their legacy was forged in blood, and nowhere was it more clearly displayed than in the defining battles of Azerbaijan’s modern military history.

From April 2016 to Shusha: rewriting the course of war

The April battles of 2016 served as a strategic and psychological turning point, demonstrating to both Azerbaijan and the world that its army — and its special forces in particular — were no longer what they had once been. These operations were a prelude to the Patriotic War of 2020, in which the SSF played a decisive role, especially during the liberation of Shusha — a feat that many military observers described as one of the most complex urban and mountainous assaults in recent regional history.

Hand-to-hand combat, infiltration behind enemy lines, psychological endurance, and asymmetric warfare — these were the domains where the Special Forces excelled. Their triumph was not simply due to firepower or advanced equipment but to selflessness and an unbreakable will, attributes that President Aliyev described as "decisive" to the victory.

Trained to survive, prepared to win

Entry into the Special Forces is not granted — it is earned. It requires enduring one of the most demanding selection and training processes in the Azerbaijani military. Training spans every domain of modern warfare: close quarters combat, deep reconnaissance, survival, engineering, sniper shooting, medical response, diving, landing, and unconventional tactics.

These elite warriors have trained in some of the world’s toughest military environments — from Türkiye, Pakistan, and the USA, consistently earning top honors in international competitions. The result is a force that combines local knowledge with global tactical expertise.

In the post-war era, Azerbaijan’s defense doctrine continues to evolve. The modernization of the Special Forces reflects this trajectory. Armed with cutting-edge weaponry and systems produced by top-tier international defense firms, Azerbaijan’s SSF are now more prepared than ever to confront hybrid threats and protect national interests — not just in wartime, but in peace.

Their continued development, alongside the establishment of new special units, signals a clear message: Azerbaijan is ready for any scenario in the region. The threats may evolve, but so does the resolve.

For Azerbaijan, the Special Forces are more than just a military unit — they are a symbol of national endurance, honor, and strength. Their heroism has been immortalized in the names of "National Hero of Azerbaijan" and "Hero of the Patriotic War," bestowed upon those who laid down their lives or stood firm in the fiercest battles.

On this anniversary, as the red berets of the Special Forces stand proud, Azerbaijan remembers not just their victories but the values they represent: discipline, loyalty, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief in the nation's future.