Reconstruction begins on key Zardab district road linking five villages [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

30 April 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Based on a decree by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has launched a large-scale reconstruction project on the Məlikumudlu–Çallı–Salahlı–Hüseynxanlı–Xanməmmədli road in Zardab district, Azernews reports.

According to the agency, the existing road—deformed after years of use—had become a significant obstacle to safe and efficient transportation. The condition of the road made comprehensive reconstruction essential.

The 18-kilometer route, which connects five villages, is being rebuilt in line with the standards of a fourth technical category road. The roadbed width is planned at 10 meters, with a 6-meter-wide carriageway.

Currently, construction work is underway along the 5.4-kilometer stretch passing through the village of Məlikumudlu. Earthwork operations have been completed in this section, and crews are now installing drainage pipes and constructing the road base in designated areas.

As part of the next phase, a new asphalt-concrete surface will be laid along the route. Following the completion of paving, road signs, signal poles, and horizontal markings will be installed to ensure the safe organization of traffic.

The project is being executed by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads in accordance with the country’s “Construction Norms and Standards.” Additional resources have been deployed to the site to ensure the work is completed on schedule.