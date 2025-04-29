From Silk Road to strategy: Baku, Beijing align for multipolar future

29 April 2025 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev I AzerNEWS

At a time when the global political architecture is being reshaped—particularly against the backdrop of the new challenges brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution—every country seeks to secure its national interests by participating in global processes and managing its economic and political relations with other states.

Although many international organizations advocate for peaceful and dialogue-based solutions to global issues, recent experiences show that states with economic resilience and broad military-political capabilities have a stronger say in international affairs. In this new multipolar world order, the People's Republic of China has begun to play a more critical role, solidifying its position in certain regions and creating new opportunities for cooperation.

In Azerbaijan’s case, the foundation of friendly and partnership relations with China is linked to the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. During his tenure as First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, Heydar Aliyev held numerous meetings with Chinese representatives, being well-informed about China’s dynamics and development. These contacts continued successfully during Azerbaijan’s years of independence.

After gaining independence, mutual official visits between the two countries’ high-ranking officials further strengthened diplomatic ties. Heydar Aliyev’s official visits to China and meetings with its leaders laid the groundwork for future cooperation.

During his first official visit to China from March 7–10, 1994, National Leader Heydar Aliyev met with President Jiang Zemin and Prime Minister Li Peng. During this visit, a joint declaration on the fundamentals of developing friendly relations between the two countries was signed, along with eight agreements covering topics such as the opening of air routes, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation, medicine, radio and television, and tourism.

These successfully established relations have been further strengthened over the past 20 years under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Since 2005, President Aliyev has made several visits to China. However, his state visit to the People's Republic of China from April 22–24, 2025, can be considered a historic milestone in bilateral cooperation.

As a result of bilateral and extended meetings with the President of China, a Joint Declaration on Establishing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Relations comprising 18 clauses was signed. This agreement opens new avenues for Azerbaijan—the leading country of the South Caucasus—to expand future cooperation with other states. In particular, the agreement on lifting the visa regime between the two countries increases expectations for the continued development of friendly and respectful relations.

As highlighted by the President in an interview with China Global Television Network during his visit, "Azerbaijan has signed strategic partnership declarations with many countries in the South Caucasus region and even some European countries, but the one with China is the strongest among them."

In the same interview, President Ilham Aliyev touched on all aspects of modern cooperation with China, clarifying various points of interest related to political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields for a vast audience.

It should be noted that China has succeeded in creating a new reality in the Eurasian region and globally over the past decade. Azerbaijan, too, aims to deepen relations globally based on mutual respect and trust. It strives to define new directions in line with the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, while also working to attract investment and boost capital inflows into the country.

As the President emphasized, Azerbaijan possesses significant logistical capabilities in the North-South and East-West transportation corridors. The country is committed to being a reliable energy supplier and enhancing its trade turnover. This effort continues to deepen and diversify day by day.

Azerbaijan also joined the “Belt and Road” initiative, proposed by China in 2013 to improve infrastructure and connectivity across Eurasian countries. Within this initiative, a new trade corridor has been established to transport goods directly from East to West under favorable conditions.

Notably, Azerbaijan was the first country in the Caucasus to support China’s “Belt and Road” initiative. In this context, Azerbaijan plays the role of a logistics hub, junction, and bridge in implementing the strategy.

Thus, Azerbaijan's transportation and logistics advantages—critical for both the ancient Silk Road and the modern “Belt and Road” initiative—are clearly evident. The bilateral economic-political relations established with friendly countries, as well as Azerbaijan’s commitment, solidarity, and alliances demonstrated in international organizations, are valuable not only for our country and region but for the entire Eurasian continent.

We can confidently say that the direction defined by President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan’s multi-vector foreign policy is aimed at a prosperous future and reflects the intention to deepen relations with Eurasian countries—particularly with the People's Republic of China—in the fields of economy, politics, culture, and humanitarian cooperation.

Mazahir Afandiyev, the author is a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament