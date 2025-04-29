Record number of participants: 27,000 people registered for Baku Marathon 2025

29 April 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Registration for the Baku Marathon 2025 has concluded, Azernews reports.

A total of 27,000 participants have registered for the marathon, which will be held on May 4 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. This is the highest number of participants compared to last year's marathons.

In addition to Azerbaijani citizens, those who "conquered the wind" will also include those from other countries. People with physical disabilities and children with Down syndrome will also participate in the race.

The marathon route, with the start and finish points at the State Flag Square, will cover a total distance of 21 km, including the Seaside Boulevard, as well as the central streets and avenues of the capital. Marathon participants will compete for the first 3 places in the male and female categories on the running track. In addition, medals will be awarded to the first 2,000 participants who reach the finish line, and certificates will be awarded to all marathon participants and volunteers who supported the organization of the race.

An entertainment zone will also be created for marathon participants, city residents and guests at the State Flag Square and at various addresses along the route. Entertainment programs, competitions, and sporting events will be also organized as part of the event.