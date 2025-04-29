Uzbekistan expresses readiness to support dev't projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

29 April 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan is committed to supporting the development of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with a particular focus on projects in the textile and education sectors, Azernews reports. Highlighting regional collaboration, Islam Babajanov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, praised the work of entrepreneurs from Turkic states within the Turkish Trade Center in Baku, calling it a successful model.

