Apple opens iPhone factory in India

30 April 2025 23:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

American tech giant Apple has officially started iPhone production at a new factory located in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The facility will be jointly operated with Indian conglomerate Tata Electronics, marking a significant step in Apple’s strategy to diversify its supply chain and deepen its manufacturing presence in India, Azernews reports.

Another major Apple partner, Taiwan-based Foxconn, plans to begin operations at its new $2.6 billion factory in Bangalore, Karnataka, by the end of 2027. The plant is expected to produce up to 500 iPhones per hour, including the latest iPhone 16 models and their variants. Over the coming years, Foxconn aims to expand its footprint in India to five factories employing around 50,000 people.

Apple’s growing shift to India comes amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. In March alone, the company exported $2 billion worth of iPhones from India to the U.S. Apple has announced plans to produce the majority of iPhones sold in the United States in Indian facilities by the end of 2026.

Currently, India accounts for approximately 18% of global iPhone production, while China still dominates with around 75%. However, that balance is expected to shift significantly as India emerges as a key manufacturing hub for Apple.

Alongside its manufacturing expansion, Apple recently opened its first two flagship retail stores in India — one in Mumbai and another in New Delhi — signaling its commitment not only to production but also to the rapidly growing Indian consumer market.